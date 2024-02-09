Gloucester Masonic lodge hosts special 'Raising' event for Joe Xuereb

In Malta, Joe's grandfather was a member of the Knights Templar and a Knight of Malta. Joe aspired to follow in his footsteps, a dream set into motion by W Bro Dirk Moller, the Master of Lodge Gloucester. The lineage traces back to the early 1300s in France, where an ancestor of Joe, a Knight Templar named Bereux, fled persecution by inverting his name to Xuereb and seeking refuge in Malta.

