Garry Edwards takes over helm of Cattle Australia

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 13 2024 - 12:05pm, first published February 12 2024 - 12:00pm
Cattle Australia has announced Garry Edwards as chair of its board of directors and extended thanks to outgoing chair, David Foote, for his foundational contribution to the organisation.

