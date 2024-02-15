Gloucester swimmers perform at the Development swimming carnival

Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club is celebrating a successful meet following the staging of the annual Development Carnival at Gloucester Pool on Saturday, February 10.
More than 100 swimmers competed in the event that drew competitors from 15 different clubs, with competitors travelling from as far afield as Newcastle, Port Macquarie, and Cessnock.
The day saw outstanding performances from Thunderbolts club members, with the team of 29 swimmers amassing 35 gold, 42 silver, and 35 bronze medals between them.
Equally impressive was the group recording of 71 personal best performances throughout the different events.
Despite the weather serving up a mostly wet and cold day, organisers were thrilled with the proceedings, both in and out of the pool.
"I am so proud of all our swimmers. For some, this was their very first Carnival or their very first 'official Carnival'," Gloucester Swimming Club president, Jodie House said.
"It was cold and wet yet our kids kept smiling and giving it their best shot.
"Gloucester parents you can stand tall and proud this weekend, our children are all amazing and they all tried their best all day long."
Organisers were assisted by officials from Swimming North Coast who assisted throughout the meet, as well as Gloucester Rotary Club volunteers on hand to cook a barbecue and ensuring all were well-fed.
The club expressed its thanks to all the sponsors, volunteers, competitors, parents and spectators who made the day such a success.
Results:
Christopher Bolton - one 1st, two 2nds, three 3rds, four PBs
Maddie Boorer - seven 1sts, two PBs
Edward Charlier - one 3rd, five PBs
Elizabeth Charlier - one 1st, one 3rd, one PB
Harry Charlier - one 1st, two 2nds, two PBs
Samantha Charlier - two PBs
Christian Collins - one PB
Charlie Coombe - one 1st, four 2nds, three 3rds, five PBs
Thomas Coombe - two 1sts, eight 2nds, three 3rds, 12 PBs,
William Coombe - one 1st, three 2nds, two 3rds, four PBs
Holly Goldsmith - two PBs
James Goldsmith - one 3rd, three PBs
Amelia Gruisinga - one 2nd, four 3rds, one PB
Darcy Hall - three PBs
Sebastian House - six 1sts, five 2nds, one 3rd, two PBs
Clancie Partridge - three 1sts, one 2nd, three PBs
Nikita Partridge - one 2nd, one 3rd, two PBs
Saige Partridge - three 1sts, five 2nds, three PBs
Emily Perry - one PB
Aiden Peters - one 2nd, one PB
Liam Peters - two 3rds,
Ryan Stanton - three 1sts, one 2nd, two 3rds
Hudson Wade - two 2nds, two 3rds, three PBs
Olivia Wade - four 1sts, six 2nds, three 3rds, six PBs
Liam Wamsley - two 1sts, one 2nd, four 3rds
Jessica Webb - one 3rd, 1 PB
Matilda Wooster - one 3rd, 3 PBs
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.