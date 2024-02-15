Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester swimmers perform at the Development swimming carnival

By Rick Kernick
Updated February 19 2024 - 3:28pm, first published February 15 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club is celebrating a successful meet following the staging of the annual Development Carnival at Gloucester Pool on Saturday, February 10.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.