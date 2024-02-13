Apply now for Duralie Community Fund

Community groups can apply for Duralie Community Fund grants this year for what may be the last time.
Not-for-profit organisations and community-based groups near the Duralie Coal Mine can apply for the funding from February 12 to 24 March, 2024.
Community groups can apply for between $5000 and $10,000 for projects that provide social, cultural, economic or environmental benefits to the community in the Stroud region where the Duralie Coal Mine operates.
"The Duralie Community Fund is a great opportunity to enhance facilities and deliver projects that will benefit the community in the Stroud area," said Alex Mills, MidCoast Council manager libraries, community and cultural services.
"It is anticipated this will be the final Duralie Community Fund round, with successful past projects including funding to assist upgrades to the showground, provide accessible unisex toilets and Allen Park and the construction of Stroud's new skatepark," said Mr Mills.
"In previous years, funding of up to $50,000 was available, but this has been reduced to $10,000 to reach as many community groups and not-for-profit organisations as possible before the fund is exhausted," said Mr Mills.
Successful applications will address an identified community priority, demonstrate broad community reach, be sustainable and be well-defined with a clear budget.
Check eligibility and apply online at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Community-support-and-statistics/Grants-and-funding/Duralie-Community-Funding.
