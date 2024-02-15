Carbon farming and biodiversity workshop at Gloucester

Learn about a new arrangement to support local carbon farming and biodiversity at a workshop in Gloucester.
"Carbon farming is an emerging opportunity to derive income from your land while helping the environment," said MidCoast Council sustainability and natural assets coordinator, Tanya Cross.
"A formal carbon project might include planting trees on your property using an approved method and calculating the carbon they store as they grow. The stored carbon is then sold as carbon credits or used to help offset your own emissions.
"We want to help landholders understand how they can maximise the economic benefits of carbon farming and support our endangered koalas at the same time."
Government representatives and experienced landholders will be on hand at the Gloucester workshop to explain the Environmental Plantings Pilot project. The project offers opportunities for smaller plantings of up to 200 hecatres to operate without a carbon service provider. This arrangement allows qualifying carbon farmers to keep all the profit.
The workshop will be especially useful for landholders with properties over 40ha in size, but everyone who is interested in carbon farming and koala conservation is invited.
"Carbon farming revegetation projects have the potential to improve koala habitat," Ms Cross said.
"For that reason, we'll be able to help landholders with the planning and design of carbon farming projects that support koala conservation."
The Carbon Farming and Biodiversity Workshop is part of the state-funded Koala Safe Spaces Program and will take place at Gloucester Council Chambers, 89 King Street Gloucester from 9.30am on Saturday, March 2.
Bookings are essential. Reserve your place at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Carbon-Farming-Workshop or email koalasafespaces@midcoast.nsw.gov.au for more information.
