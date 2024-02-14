Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Rocky Crossing work postponed due to recent rain

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 14 2024 - 7:34pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water at Rocky Crossing has made repairs impossible for now. Picture supplied.
Water at Rocky Crossing has made repairs impossible for now. Picture supplied.

Repair work on Rocky Crossing at Gloucester has been postponed due to the recent rain and the excess water making work impossible.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.