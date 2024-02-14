Rocky Crossing work postponed due to recent rain

Repair work on Rocky Crossing at Gloucester has been postponed due to the recent rain and the excess water making work impossible.
The sheer volume of water in the system has caused workers to put down their tools until the flow subsides enough for work to recommence.
MidCoast Council manager of operations north, Daniel Park said it was unfortunate, but the decision was out of their control.
"Unfortunately, we cannot control the weather and from the downpour of rain we've had recently it has become impossible to continue the work until further notice," he said.
"Ideally, we hope it will just be a few weeks but that is all dependant on the weather."
The crossing was originally damaged in 2022 during a flood event and it was closed as a result.
Successive weather events during the year prevented suitable access to the site to start repair works.
The work is funded through the state and federal government's Natural Disaster funding.
Keep up to date with council's road works at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/MajorRoadProjects.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.