CWA Evening Branch members to off to state finals following baking success

About 80 people from the Mid North Coast CWA Group gathered for the Group Cookery Judging Day held at Lake Cathie Community Hall on Tuesday, February 6.
The event drew members from Gloucester's day and evening branches, Bonny Hills, Gladstone, Harrington, Hastings, Kempsey, Kendall, Macksville, Port Macquarie, Wallamba, Wauchope, Wingham, and Yarrahapinni.
The cooking was of a very high standard, as evidenced by the delicious culinary results on display.
"It was such a lovely day. We even had guest speakers talking about koala sightings," Barbara Reichert said.
"There was a very friendly atmosphere throughout and we had a judge come from Morpeth for the day."
Congratulations to members of the Gloucester Evening Branch who, in recognition of their outstanding skills, now have to re-cook their cakes to compete at the State Finals to be held at Coffs Harbour in May.
Jill Carson was awarded 1st place with her Gluten Free Whole Orange Cake, Rhonda Merchant 1st in the Ginger Fluff Sponge section, Barbara Reichert 1st in the Boiled Fruit Cake and 1st in the Remembrance Biscuit section, and Denise Hawdon 1st in the Sultana Cake, 1st for Chocolate Cake, and 1st Boiled Fruit Pudding.
We wish these members all the success at the State judging.
