Endangered Greater Gliders thriving in Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary

Conservation organisation, Aussie Ark has confirmed that endangered greater gliders are present and "thriving" within the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.
It appears the gliders have voluntarily chosen to make the 400-hectare feral-proof Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary home.
The greater glider is the largest gliding marsupial in the world.
Assisted by huge flaps of skin between its limbs - which act like a parachute - it's capable of "flying" between treetops for up to 100 metres and change direction by 90 degrees mid-flight.
Outside the sanctuary the species is heavily impacted by feral predators and land-clearing, which is driving the it towards extinction.
Aussie Ark conservation manager, Hayley Shute said the gliders were not alone in their life-saving choice.
"They are joined in the sanctuary by other naturally occurring species such as the koala, wombat and echidna," Ms Shute said.
"So it's not just our signature species like devils and quolls benefiting from the sanctuary's safety. It's other iconic Aussie animals too."
Dubbed "Australia's little Gremlin" the greater glider is famous for its oversized ears and eyes, which makes it more monkey-like.
The heightened senses of hearing and sight help these nocturnal animals navigate safely through the high canopy and detect predators such as the powerful owl.
Aussie Ark have erected nest boxes throughout the sanctuary to provide homes for greater gliders and other naturally occurring species such as pygmy and ringtail possums.
Animal tallies during spotlighting surveys confirm the greater glider population continues to increase.
"This is testimony to the incredible ecological value of the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary," Ms Shute said.
"And that's great news for the wider Australian ecology."
To help Aussie Ark's mission safeguarding endangered Australian species like the Greater Glider please donate now at aussieark.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.