Feral pig workshops in Mount George and Barrington

Hunter Local Land Services is encouraging landholders to attend upcoming feral pig workshops to learn more about management tools and techniques for controlling this invasive pest.
The workshops will include practical demonstrations of different feral pig management tools and techniques, as well as presentations from experienced industry leader, David Worsley from Invasive Species Solutions and Hunter Local Land Services.
David will take participants through various control techniques, the feral pig lifecycle and seasonal behaviour and will finish with an important discussion about foot and mouth disease and the role that feral pigs play.
Feral pig populations pose a major threat to agriculture by killing, harassing, or competing with livestock, spreading disease, and contributing to soil erosion. These pests also affect aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems.
Feral pigs are one of the most damaging pest animals in the region, impacting on primary production, the environment and general biosecurity.
"The impact feral pigs have to a landholder's bottom line is considerable, so we all need to be working together to mitigate their impacts as much as possible and these workshops will help to give landholders the tools they need to do just that," Mr Worsley said.
There are two workshops in the Mid Coast region: Mount George on March 7, and Barrington on March 8.
The workshops run 10am to 3pm and include lunch.
More information about locations and how to register are available on the Hunter Local Land Services website Events page at www.lls.nsw.gov.au/regions/hunter/events.
Local Land Services is currently delivering the Feral Pig Program 2023-24 on behalf of the NSW government in response to widespread numbers of feral pigs across NSW.
Find out more about the Feral Pig Program and how it is supporting landholders by visiting www.lls.nsw.gov.au/feral-pig-program.
