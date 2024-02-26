From garage sales to bulky waste collections

MidCoast Council residents turned their stash of unwanted items into cash during the annual Garage Sale Trail last November.
It generated more than $75,000 and extended the life of more than 99,000 kilograms of pre-loved items, 35 per cent of which would otherwise have gone to landfill.
Across the MidCoast LGA (local government area) more than 9000 people participated in the two big weekends of garage sales which aim to provide a fun way for residents to reduce waste, make some money and get to know their neighbours.
Residents keen to snag a bargain or turn their stash into cash, can now register their interest in the 2024 event which takes place on November 9-10 and 16-17 at www.garagesaletrail.com.au.
In the meantime council is about to kick off its bulky waste collection.
But before you run out and leave your unwanted waste on your curb waste manager, David Rees cautioned residents to double check the advertised collection dates and details.
"Rubbish left on the streets for prolonged periods of time can cause health and safety issues for the neighbourhood not to mention becoming unsightly and unattractive," Mr Rees said.
"We want to avoid that as much as possible so make sure you only put your rubbish out the weekend before the collection date in your area."
Keep an eye out for an information brochure in your letter box or check out council's website for more information at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/bulkywaste.
