Workshops, talks and game days for our seniors

The largest celebration of seniors in the southern hemisphere is on its way to the region.
MidCoast Council is putting on an abundance of different workshops, talks and game days between March 11 and 24 to celebrate our ageing citizens for the 2024 NSW Seniors Festival.
Seniors will be able to meet new friends and get amongst the celebrations at different venues from Tea Gardens to Gloucester, Wingham, Tinonee, Harrington and everywhere in between all for free.
MidCoast Council's manager of libraries, community and cultural services, Alex Mills said the program that's jam-packed full of activities has just been released and include library talks, ballroom dancing, arts and crafts and tons of different workshops.
"This is a great chance to take the time to recognise our sensational seniors, who make up about one third of our entire population", he said.
"It's also a great time to start a conversation and tap into the life experiences, learnings, and laughs our seniors have to share."
Seniors Festival across the MidCoast offers something for everyone and the opportunity to try something completely different. You may find your next passion.
For a comprehensive list of all the free activities, dates and times go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/SeniorsFest
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.