Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Mayor supports investigation into housing

By Staff Reporters
March 4 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A discussion paper and online questionnaire seeking public comments on the short-term rental housing market has been welcomed by MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.