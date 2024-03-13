Leveltec Engineering celebrates a decade of innovation and growth

For Gloucester based manufacturing firm, Leveltec Engineering, 2024 marks 10 years of successful business operations and growth within the local community.
Since 2014 the family owned business has been servicing the bulk materials handling, ports and stevedoring, and steel smelting operations through its manufacture of operating interfaces and electrical control devices.
From humble beginnings the company has increased its staff from three to 15 employees, along the way expanding its annual turnover tenfold to more than $3 million in earnings.
After starting off with only two customers, a major turning point for Leveltec occured when they acquired for their third client a significant heavyweight of the Australian industrial landscape.
"It grew very quickly with our third customer being BHP Billiton, and once that effect started we've domino-ed to now, in ten years time, having over 2000 customers," Leveltec managing director, Ben Stokes said.
"It's been a very rapid growth path for the business where we now operate in all major ports, mining operations, steel mills and heavy manufacturing around the country."
The company's growth has seen it expand beyond the resource and mining sectors to now also include agriculture, renewables, "smart cities" and infrastructure sectors.
Leveltec's expansion has created a growing demand for skilled employees in varying roles.
This has provided desirable employment options for local school leavers who might otherwise be required to move away from the area in order to advance their careers.
"There's a big future for Leveltec in Gloucester and also a great opportunity for local school leavers and people interested in growing a career in either business administration, electronics, or mechanical engineering to have the opportunity to work with our teams," Mr Stokes said.
"Our product we manufacture here in Gloucester is exported all over the world, so it's a pretty unique business and something we're really proud of."
A hallmark of Leveltec's commitment to the region has been its support of a raft of community organisations. This includes sporting clubs, community events and fundraisers, as well as offering trade workshops to Gloucester locals and students from Gloucester High School.
The provision and development of a high level skill set among the community remains a priority for Leveltec.
It identifies it as being intrinsic to the company's further expansion, and an important factor in strengthening the town's future.
"The ecosystem of Leveltec is such a wide skill set because on a daily basis we'll be shipping all over the country, manufacturing locally, importing distributing, and engineering development," Mr Stokes said.
"There's a lot of things happening all the time and to grow, we need more people, so we've looked at ways to grow our own, and that's a bit of a campaign for us - we're going to grow our own."
