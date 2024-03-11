Gloucester Black Dog Ride ready to hit the road for suicide prevention

While men's attitudes towards mental health may be slow to change, a group of local motorcycle enthusiasts have decided to rev things up.
Sunday March 17 will see the running of the second Gloucester Black Dog Ride; an annual motorcycling event aimed at raising a national conversation about depression and suicide prevention.
For event organiser, Tyler Standen, it's a conversation he wants to see shared among those who may feel isolated and suffering from mental health related issues.
"Gone are the days where 'men being men' meant bottling your emotions up, and I've noticed a lot more of my male friends talking more about it and seeking help which is good," Tyler said.
The route for this year's event will see riders depart from the Gloucester Bowling and Recreation Club at 9am sharp before heading south to the Pacific Highway, back up the highway to Bulahdelah, then right onto the the Lakes Way to Forster for a stop at the Lakeside Tavern for refuelling.
Riders will then head through Tuncurry to the Pacific Highway again, down to Nabiac, across the highway and back up to Krambach, before finishing at the Gloucester Bowling and Recreation Club.
The day also acts as a fundraiser with entry fees contributing towards community based initiatives aimed at raising awareness of depression and suicide prevention.
Following the outstanding response from the motorcycling public for last year's inaugural ride, the prospects for another successful event look promising.
When Tyler put the call out for participation for the 2023 "1-Dayer" ride, he was hoping to get about 30 riders involved. To his and the other organisers' surprise, more than 100 showed up on the morning, with the group raising an amount of more than $13,000.
For me, you could be having the worst day but when you get on a motorbike, it just fixes everything.- Gloucester Black Dog Ride organiser, Tyler Standen
Despite an increasing awareness of the dangers related to mental health issues, suicide maintains an alarming high rate of incidence within the population, most prominently among men. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics indicates a figure of 3249 people dying by suicide in 2022. Of that number, more than 75 per cent were male.
It is hoped that further information sharing along with the creation of support networks may help to curb these alarming statistics. In the meantime, groups like the Black Dog Ride and others seek to provide supportive frameworks where people can find unity during stressful times, whatever their particular interest and passion may be.
For Tyler, who has faced his own challenges in this area, hitting the open road provides the peace of mind and a place to simply be at one with the world.
"For me, you could be having the worst day but when you get on a motorbike, it just fixes everything."
For more information or to register for the event follow the links via the group facebook page or pick up rider registration forms from Milady Hairdressing Salon, 58 Church Street, Gloucester
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.