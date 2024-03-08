'Clean up Australia Day' event makes a clean sweep of Gloucester

A group of volunteers donated their time and more than just a little effort to participate in the annual Clean Up Australia Day event held in Gloucester on Sunday, March 3.
Generously giving up their Sunday morning for the sake of some civic duty, the 23 volunteers helped clean Gloucester's parks, sports grounds, waterways and look outs.
Event organiser Riko Fitzgerald described the day as successful and was pleased with the effort of those who showed up.
"It was great, all the kids were really enthusiastic, we had perfect weather so everyone was pretty happy though by the end they were a bit hot," Riko said.
"Everyone did a great job - I was very happy with the day and I think everyone else was super happy as well."
All together roughly 20 bags of rubbish were collected and correctly disposed of.
In the process a shopping trolley was removed from the park, a schooner from the garden, a toothbrush from the car park and lots and lots of single-use plastic.
A big thanks must go out to the Rotary Club of Gloucester for their support and for providing a barbecue after the event.
Everyone did a great job - I was very happy with the day and I think everyone else was super happy as well.- Event organiser, Riko Fitzgerald
Thanks also to the Hummdingers Duo of Ellis and Jymmy who did a great job of providing live music for everyone to enjoy.
Last but not least, a big thank you to the families, individuals and members of the Barrington Fire Brigade, who volunteered their time to give back to our community and environment.
Organisers are hoping to see more people and less rubbish next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.