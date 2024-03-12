Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

VIEW Club celebrates 2024 International Women's Day at Uniting Church

By Bev Maybury
March 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gloucester VIEW Club hosted a Morning Tea to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD) on Friday, March 8 at the Uniting Church Hall.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.