VIEW Club celebrates 2024 International Women's Day at Uniting Church

Gloucester VIEW Club hosted a Morning Tea to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD) on Friday, March 8 at the Uniting Church Hall.
President Robyn Henderson welcomed everyone with a thumbnail explanation of what the day is all about, followed by national councillor, Dianne Fiddes, who spoke about what VIEW does under the umbrella of The Smith Family.
Guest speaker Trudy Schultz gave an interesting talk to which the guests listened attentively.
As usual, the catering was well done with members contributing lots of goodies such as slices, biscuits, pikelets and a variety of sandwiches. Tea and coffee was available as everyone relaxed and enjoyed chatting and catching up with friends.
The theme of IWD 2024 is "Count Her In - Invest in Women and Accelerate Progress".
It is a day to celebrate women's achievements but it's also a call-to-action for gender equality.
Although it is generally agreed that women "have come a long way" as evidenced by women's sport, changes to some laws, changes in education, it is also generally agreed that there is still much to be done.
VIEW Club members across Australia actively work to support women by fostering friendships while supporting disadvantaged Australian students.
VIEW - Voice, Interests, Education of Women
