International Women's Day lunch organised by Gloucester Environment Group

Thirty three women from Gloucester and surrounds gathered at the Avon Valley Inn on March 8 for a special lunch to recognise International Women's Day (IWD).
The lunch, organised by the Gloucester Environment Group, was so successful it will be an annual event.
It was inspiring to see so many women of different ages, and from diverse backgrounds, coming together to recognise the struggle for equality, but also to highlight the positive aspects of being a woman.
The speaker, Di Montague commenced by outlining the challenges faced by women around the world and the need for us to acknowledge, and be united in addressing gender equality.
Personal experiences were drawn from the group. Many of the women spoke of past years having to leave work when they married or got pregnant. The limited number of job opportunities open to women and the lack of any financial assistance for single parents.
Some people might question why we need to have an International Women's Day.
It's simple. Because, even though we have come a long way with women's rights around the world, we have a long way to go.
In Australia one woman a week is killed due to domestic violence. Unequal pay, barriers to equal superannuation and the rising numbers of homeless women and children are some of the issues we need to address so all women have equal opportunities.
Each time a woman stands up for herself she stands up for all women.- Poet and author, Maya Angelou
IWD is an opportunity to acknowledge and stand with women in solidarity.
Not wanting the day to be only the negative aspects, the second half of the presentation focused on the positives.
As women we are vital to the cohesiveness, strength and resilience of our communities.
The group was then invited to think of a woman they admire or look up to. There were stories of aunts, sisters, mothers, friends and interestingly very few famous women.
There was even a story of a chance encounter with a nun on a plane. The teller was impressed by her fortitude and a life of giving to others.
The day was enhanced by the tasty lunch and friendly, professional staff of the Avon Valley Inn ... all women.
We ended with the reading of positive quotes, collected and mounted on beautiful book marks created by Janine Philips. "Each time a woman stands up for herself she stands up for all women," - Maya Angelou.
The atmosphere on leaving was one of warmth and camaraderie.
Thank you to the GEG events committee led by Sue Watts and all the women who shared this special day with us.
