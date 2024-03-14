Doug Clarke - the 'Shoehorn Man' and Lions Club of Gloucester member

We would like to introduce you to one of our most proactive members Doug Clarke; also known as "The Shoehorn Man".
Since 2022 until the end of February 2024, Doug has handed out over 1000 shoehorns - not including over 440 mini ones to children.
Doug joined the Springwood NSW Lions in 1982 and has been with Gloucester Lions since January 2022.
Doug makes various size shoehorns (mini short, small, medium, long), constructed from aluminium cut offs he sources from Harwell Lifts.
He has even designed and made an over-the-shoulder carry bag, making it easier for him to transport the shoehorns.
Doug hands these out at local farmers markets, community markets, and other Lions Club events.
If you are in town, there's a good chance you might just see Doug and his shoehorns.
Some of the beneficiaries to have received Doug's shoehorns include; Gloucester, Taree, and Forster police stations; Gloucester Fire Station, Gloucester Medical Centre, Mirrabooka Nursing Home, and Gloucester Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.
And of course, countless members of the public.
Doug has related to us a couple of incidents when handing out shoehorns, such as the time at a Farmers Market a tourist approached Dough requesting a long shoehorn for his nephew (who is a Policeman) in Queensland. Later that day Doug was in Woolies car park when he was approached by the same man who requested another long shoehorn, for his Dad, who is 100 years old and still lives at home.
At another market Doug gave a young mother two mini shoehorns for her two daughters, aged two and four years old. Two weeks later the Mother stopped our "shoehorn man" and requested two more mini shoehorns for her other two girls. When he asked what they were doing with their shoehorns, the lady answered, "they eat their porridge with them".
One of Dougs shoehorns has even been to New Zealand for 3 weeks. A very happy recipient who stated that the shoehorn has been a lifesaver and that she takes it everywhere, including her trip to New Zealand.
Doug is very proactive member of the Lions Club who loves loves to chat with people and promote the club wherever possible.
When Doug is not busy handing out shoehorns he can be seen around town, whipper snipping small overgrown areas and doing general tidying up.
