Gloucester Advocate
Indigenous Storytellers Scholarship available for First Nations creatives

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 18 2024 - 1:34pm, first published March 16 2024 - 12:00pm
First Nations creatives living in NSW can apply to be considered for the second annual Indigenous Storytellers Scholarship (or "Djuyalgal Scholarship" in the traditional Gathang language of the Worimi people) lLaunched by Faon Magazine and Greater Bank.

