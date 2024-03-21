Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester community groups celebrate funding provided by Stratford Coal

By Staff Reporters
March 22 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stratford Coal has granted more than $85,000 in funding to support 26 local community organisations across the Gloucester and Stroud regions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.