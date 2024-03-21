Gloucester community groups celebrate funding provided by Stratford Coal

Stratford Coal has granted more than $85,000 in funding to support 26 local community organisations across the Gloucester and Stroud regions.
The Stratford Coal 2024 Community Support Program is funding a variety of projects, including: new essential equipment, hosting educational challenges and events, enabling training, upgrading buildings and facilities, purchasing vital health gear, and running community activities.
More than 35 representatives from the successful community organisations attended a presentation on March 5 at the Avon Valley Inn to commemorate the funding boost and to acknowledge all the people who give their time to make the diverse range of community events and projects possible.
The Stratford Coal Community Support Program is conducted annually, investing in community groups working in the areas of education, health, social and community, environment, and cultural heritage.
The program aims to make a positive difference in the local community and to the lives of the people who work and live in the local area.
"For several years, Stratford Coal's Community Support Program has supported the Stroud Parents and Citizens' Association with initiatives and projects that help student achievement and wellbeing," Stroud Public School principal, Erin Wilson said.
"These would simply not have been possible without their financial contribution.
"Recently they helped bring the projects 'Walls that Talk' and 'The Second Teacher' come to life.
"With their financial assistance each of our three classrooms now have dedicated walls that are covered in a special acoustic, high quality felt material that enables the student's artwork to be easily pinned or velcroed up for display.
"Teachers can also attach charts, posters, literacy and numeracy aids to enable walls that actually talk for the benefit of student learning.
"We have received positive feedback from our teachers, students and parents and we are thankful to Stratford Coal for their donation this year."
We are so pleased our Community Support Program gives us the opportunity to assist locally focused programs and initiatives that make a real contribution to the continued growth and sustainability of our area.- Stratford Coal operations manager, John Cullen
Stratford Coal operations manager, John Cullen was pleased to celebrate with all the 2024 successful recipients.
"Every year we look forward to granting our funding to community projects and initiatives that need the financial assistance to make their idea come to life or expand their vital service they offer our community," Mr Cullen said.
"We are pleased to see a good cross section of projects this year that will have a positive impact on education and training, health, arts and social within the Gloucester and Stroud regions.
"We have also reached an exciting milestone as since 2010 we have now contributed over $1 million in community grants to help support local community groups across the Gloucester and Stroud regions.
"We are so pleased our Community Support Program gives us the opportunity to assist locally focused programs and initiatives that make a real contribution to the continued growth and sustainability of our area.
"We look forward to hearing and sharing their success and positive difference they have made to our community."
Since 2004, Yancoal has grown to be one of Australia's largest coal exporters: owning or operating nine producing mines across the country, employing over 4300 Australians, contributing to the national economy, and investing in regional communities.
