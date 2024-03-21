Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Late season brother and sister devil joeys, Lilo and Stitch find new carer

By Staff Reporters
March 22 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark is teaming up with sister organisation the Australian Reptile Park to nurture two adorable Tasmanian devil joeys.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.