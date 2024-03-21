Late season brother and sister devil joeys, Lilo and Stitch find new carer

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark is teaming up with sister organisation the Australian Reptile Park to nurture two adorable Tasmanian devil joeys.
The brother and sister pair of joeys are five months old and came into care very recently.
They were born very late in the season, to a mother who had already had joeys earlier in the year, which is unusual as female devils typically have just one litter per breeding season.
After careful monitoring, Aussie Ark staff were concerned about the mother's energy and ability to raise a second litter, so the joeys came into care.
Aussie Ark operations manager, Dean Reid hand-raised them at the ark for four weeks before bringing them to the Australian Reptile Park.
"Mentoring young staff members on animal husbandry is a big priority at Aussie Ark," Mr Reid said.
"So I'm giving this pair to the Australian Reptile Park's mammals and birds keeper, Nathan Toby to hand-raise them to independence."
Mr Toby is said to be thrilled with the opportunity.
"This is my first chance at hand-raising an animal and I'm thrilled it's the devil joeys," Mr Toby said.
"I'm a big fan of devils and I've always looked up to Dean.
"It's amazing sharing my day with a creature that's otherwise extinct on the mainland."
Mr Reid is the so-called "Devil Whisperer", having hand-raised more devils than anyone else in the world.
Mr Toby is inheriting that knowledge as he embarks on this journey with bottle-feeding technique the hardest to master.
Once the joeys are weaned and independent they will join the Australian Reptile Park's exhibition.
And once they are sexually mature they will return to the Ark to join Aussie Ark's breeding and re-wilding program.
If you'd like to help Lilo and Stitch on this journey you can visit them at the Park soon or donate now at aussieark.org.au.
