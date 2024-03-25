Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Helping you bring your creative vision to life

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 25 2024 - 2:35pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you have a great idea for a creative project that will benefit the Mid Coast community, you can apply online for funding to bring your vision to life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.