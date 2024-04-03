Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Council operational plan and budget the focus

By Midcoast Council Mayor Claire Pontin
April 3 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This is the time of year that MidCoast councillors are working on our operational plan and budget for 2024-25.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.