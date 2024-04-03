A visit to Tapin Tops National Park

Horse and carriage, love and marriage, rain and rainforest. All these things go together.
So it was when a group of seven walkers, all members of Gloucester Environment Group, visited Tapin Tops National Park on a wet(ish) Sunday in March.
Tapin Tops National Park is part of the traditional lands of the Biripi people. The name, "Tapin", means dingo in the Gathang language
The rain wasn't heavy as we drove via Krambach, Wingham and Wherrol Flat in a little under two hours to Dingo Tops campground.
Prior to becoming a national park in 1999, this area was part of Bulga and Dingo state forests. Timber operations commenced throughout the region in the early 1900s. The late 1980s to the late 1990s was a period of intensive protests against old growth logging.
The park now contributes to a regional network of protected areas forming a wildlife corridor between the coast and the Great Dividing Range.
The campground contains an interesting avenue of California redwoods planted around 60 years ago.
After a cuppa we walked the Red Cedar Walk through the rainforest. The 30 minute walk provided a surprising array of massive rainforest tree species. Contrasting this was a range of colourful fungi growing on deadwood in the understorey. One or two leeches accompanied us along the way.
Along the circuit the main tree names were found on small plaques. Red cedars and coachwoods, brushbox, corkwood and yellow carabeen were included.
Ten minutes drive further along the unsealed road brought us to a four wheel drive track that after about five minutes brought us to the base of Rowleys Rock lookout. The rain had stopped and we were able to get up the steep climb (including stairs) to the lookout platform in about 15 minutes.
On a good day, Rowleys Rock provides 360 degree panoramic views out across Taree and the ocean beyond. We had to settle for a shortened view over rainforest with cloud above. Still worth the climb.
Back to lunch at the campground followed by a 15 minute stroll through the rainforest on the Mountain Brush circuit.
Back the way we came, the drive wasn't boring with conversations and laughter along the way.
A new member of the Gloucester Environment Group describes a day out with the GEG walkers as follows:
"It is a treat to go on beautiful walks through such different terrain all on our doorstep, one I hope I never to take for granted. The next treat arrived at morning tea as people kindly shared their yummy baked goods. My husband may keep coming back just for more of Pippa's delicious ginger biscuits! The best treat for us was the sharing of life in conversations as we walked. We now have shared memories with new friends and feel a closer connection with this beautiful region."
GEG invites new members or enquiries via gloucester.environment.group@gmail.com. Our monthly walks are usually the third Sunday of each month.
