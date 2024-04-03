A visit to Tapin Tops National Park

"It is a treat to go on beautiful walks through such different terrain all on our doorstep, one I hope I never to take for granted. The next treat arrived at morning tea as people kindly shared their yummy baked goods. My husband may keep coming back just for more of Pippa's delicious ginger biscuits! The best treat for us was the sharing of life in conversations as we walked. We now have shared memories with new friends and feel a closer connection with this beautiful region."