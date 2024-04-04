Gardeners galore at Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show

Hello garden lovers and greetings from the 2024 Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show.
Blue skies and balmy days greeted the many thousands of visitors over the five days to this year's show, a welcome change from last year's rain.
The show is the largest horticultural event in the southern hemisphere and regularly attracts more than 100,000 visitors, all there to enjoy the fabulous flowers, stunning displays, great show gardens, countless stalls and so much horticultural inspiration.
One of the major attractions and big draw cards of the show each year are the display gardens and as always, the quality of entry was very high.
Winning five of the major awards was designers Emmaline Bowman and Liam Riley's glorious creation Through the Looking Glass, a garden inspired by rural Australia through a sustainable lens. Hay bales, a windmill, a billabong, the garden contained may familiar features that a country boy could relate to.
Equally impressive were the dozens of other gardens in categories including Boutique Gardens, Balcony Gardens, Border Gardens and Achievable Gardens.
Another of the show highlights is the Great Hall of Flowers, where the historic Royal Exhibition Building, built in 1880, is transformed into a floral feast for the eyes and nose. Prominent Australian and international florists created the most amazing array of floral displays which included everything from an antique bedroom setting, vintage cars to prehistoric dinosaurs!
Outside the Hanging Basket Competition and Sculpture Exhibition also provided much inspiration.
More than 150 exhibitors, with stalls scattered throughout the show, showcased an amazing array of products including newly released plants, bulbs, seeds, garden tools and equipment, garden tours, clothing, fertilizers, and more. Thankfully there were also several coffee vans and food stalls on site to enjoy a short respite before heading off again.
Being a regular visitor for many years, I always make a bee line for the beautiful display of flowering bulbs provided by some of the leading nurseries. This year Garden Express and Drewitts excelled with their displays of tulips, hippeastrums and hyacinths.
There was also an impressive bonsai retailer, numerous cacti and succulent sellers, plus a myriad of indoor and outdoor plants and every type of garden accessory you could ever dream of.
In my role as National Gardening Week Ambassador and secretary of the Horticultural Media Association Australia, I get to catch up with many of the celebrity and high-profile gardeners in attendance. We are provided with a private media/industry enclosure where I had the pleasure of meeting up with old mates Michael McCoy, Jane Edmanson, Sophie Thomson, Graham Ross, Angus Stewart, Linda Ross and so many more.
Why not think about a day or a week in Melbourne next March - you won't be disappointed!
Happy gardening.
