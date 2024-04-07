Shining a light on nocturnal lives of Eastern quolls

Spotlight surveys taken under the cover of darkness has "shines a light: on the nocturnal lives of Eastern quolls living in the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.
The surveys done by Aussie Ark enables the conservation organisation to assess the readiness for transfer and release of one special cohort.
The Eastern quoll is one of Aussie Ark's signature species. This cat-sized marsupial was once widespread along Australia's eastern seaboard before being decimated by the feral fox and cat. It has been missing - presumed extinct - on the mainland for more than 50 years and is now found only in the wild in Tasmania where its population continues to plummet.
Aussie Ark has been successfully breeding and re-wilding the species in its 400-hectare feral-proof Sanctuary for over five years. Now 15 of these animals are earmarked for transfer to a NSW national park on the NSW South Coast in a unique collaboration with WWF and Parks Australia.
Aussie Ark wildlife ranger Adam Mowbray conducted a spotlighting survey in the Sanctuary to better assess the quolls' general health and readiness for transfer. His observations also enabled time to marvel at the species' unique nocturnal adaptations.
"Spotlighting in the Sanctuary is always a thrill; you feel like you're a detective," Mr Mowbray said.
"I used a special mince to attract them to certain sites to watch and film them, and it's wonderful to see how they navigate in the dark to find this food, using their extremely sensitive eyesight and sense of smell."
These skills put the Eastern quolls in good stead adapting to new environments. And soon this will be a national park.
To help Aussie Ark on its quest to reintroduce this incredible species to mainland Australia please donate now at Aussie Ark's Help Send Our Eastern Quolls Home campaign via aussieark.org.au .
