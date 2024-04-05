Improve your recycling know-how

The MidCoast Council Re-imagine Waste campaign is hosting drop-in sessions across the region, visiting libraries, shopping centres and markets next month.
Designed to teach residents more about recycling, the programs will be delivered by council's education team.
Waste services manager, David Rees said putting the right thing in the right bin can prevent recycling from ending up in landfill.
"Recycling correctly is one of the most useful ways we can help to save resources, protect the environment and reduce waste being sent to landfill," he said.
Did you know that takeaway coffee cups cannot be recycled in the yellow-lid recycling bin?
Australians alone use a staggering one billion disposable coffee cups each year, which translates to approximately 2,700,000 single-use cups being thrown out and sent to landfill every day.
"The MidCoast 2020 Community Recycling Survey found that only 59 per cent of residents knew to put the right thing in the right bin," Mr Rees said.
"We want to improve on this figure."
Drop in to a Re-imagine Waste session and enter the draw to win either an ONYA shopping bundle or a #UNTRASHY body bundle by answering a few recycling-related questions.
Sessions at Taree are at Taree Central Shopping Centre on the following dates:
An event will be held at Old Bar Library on Thursday, April 11, from 10am - 1pm, and another at at Hallidays Point Library on Wednesday, May 15 from 11am-2pm.
Additional locations and dates can be found at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/RIW-drop-in.
Follow the Re-imagine Waste hub for more recycling tips and inspiration at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/reimaginewaste.
