Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Probus Club takes a trip down memory lane with businesses past and present

By Peter Hazell
April 8 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gloucester's well known identity Grahame Holstein OAM was guest speaker at the Gloucester Probus Club's April meeting with an interesting address on present and past businesses of Gloucester.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.