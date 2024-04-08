Probus Club takes a trip down memory lane with businesses past and present

Gloucester's well known identity Grahame Holstein OAM was guest speaker at the Gloucester Probus Club's April meeting with an interesting address on present and past businesses of Gloucester.
Grahame took us down the eastern side of Church Street and told us of the present and past owners and uses of these businesses.
After half an hour he had only explained one side of the street, including what the present Roundabout Inn looked like as a two-story hotel back early last century.
The hotel has been variously owned over the years by the families of Phillips, Reicherts or Smith's hotel. But always known locally as the "Bottom Pub."
Grahame had a story or two with every stop along the street and was so interesting that he will be invited back to complete his talk of businesses on the western side of the main street.
Gloucester Probus meets monthly on the first Thursday, at 9.30am at the Uniting Church Hall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.