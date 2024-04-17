Aussie Ark to re-wild 15 eastern quolls on the NSW south coast

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark is preparing to release 15 eastern quolls for re-wilding on the NSW south coast.
The 15 quolls will be transferred into an 80-hectare feral proof sanctuary in a soon to be announced national park on the NSW south coast before "beyond the fence" introductions are trialled.
The quolls were born and bred in the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary, so are hardened to wild conditions and are predator savvy.
They are the lucky few to be hand-picked for transfer and re-wilding in a national park on the NSW south coast as part of a unique collaboration with WWF and Parks Australia.
In readiness for release, the 15 eastern quolls were captured and are being housed temporarily in the Species Recovery Unit.
Aussie Ark deputy managing director Liz Gabriel and conservation manager Hayley Shute conducted a rigorous health check which included weighing each animal, assessing body condition and gender, pouch checks, feet checks, and microchip scanning.
"They are so precious," Ms Shute said.
"So we need to be 100 per cent confident they are ready for their new life in the national park."
Ms Gabriel said the release is "big news for Australia and the world".
The eastern quoll has been missing - assumed extinct - from mainland Australia for over 50 years and its remaining wild population in Tasmania continues to decline.
"Aussie Ark in conjunction with the Quoll Conservation Program is leading the world in saving this species from total extinction thanks to the breeding and re-wilding program we've run for almost six years," Ms Gabriel said.
"This imminent release is celebration of the success of our program, and a true gift to Australia's ecology."
