Express. Empower. Get Loud! Nominate young people for a Youth Award

Recognise an outstanding young person in our community by nominating them for a MidCoast Youth Award.
MidCoast Youth Awards nominations are open for young people aged 12 to 24 years old living, working or studying in the MidCoast local government area.
A new award category has been included this year to expand the program and celebrate even more outstanding young people and their achievements. The new Team Award has been added to recognise a group of young people who have demonstrated teamwork in areas such as sports, school, clubs or community groups.
"MidCoast Youth Awards are an excellent way for us to celebrate a wide range of achievements from young people in the community," said Alex Mills, MidCoast Council manager libraries, community and cultural services.
"If you are a sports coach, teacher, year advisor, career advisor, team leader, mentor or anyone who knows a young person who is doing great things in our community, nominate them for a youth award to show them that their hard work is being recognised."
All categories except the entrepreneurship and team award are split into two age groups, 12-17 years and 18-24 years. The entrepreneurship award is open to young people aged 18-24 and the team award is open to young people aged 12 - 24.
Each award includes a certificate, a $250 gift card, and recognition that can help underpin future career ambitions. The team award will have a $500 gift card as the prize.
For more information and to nominate a young person for a MidCoast Youth Award, head to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/YouthAwards. Nominations are open from April 11 to June 23, 2024.
The final awards ceremony will be held in August at The MEC.
The MidCoast Youth Awards are a partnership between PCYC Taree, MidCoast Council, LJ Hooker Taree and Grow A Star and prizes are sponsored by these and other local organisations.
Young people can also come together to celebrate Youth Week at a range of different free activities around the MidCoast region from April 11 to 21 April including the Beats on the Bank - Live and Loud, Youth Arts Festival, painting workshops, resume writing workshops, sushi making workshop, trivia nights and outdoor movies. For more information go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/YouthWeek2024.
Young people can also enter in a Youth Week photography competition with a $100 voucher awarded for first prize. Submissions are already open and close Sunday, April 21. Go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/YouthWeek2024.
Youth week activities coincide with the autumn school holidays, during which MidCoast Council has a range of events and activities for kids of all ages.
Council is also seeking young people to join the MidCoast Youth Action Collective which is an action group to help with planning and implementing youth-led activities, events and initiatives across the MidCoast region. For more information go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Community-support-and-statistics/Youth/MidCoast-Youth-Action-Collective.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.