Recovery support extended for storm affected communities

Disaster assistance is now available in the Mid-Coast Local Government Area (LGA) following the impact of the April storm/flood event that occurred from April 1, 2024.
Under the Natural Disaster Declaration, support is provided to aid individuals, small businesses, primary producers, non-profit organisations, and councils.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said this extension will bring much needed support for many residents within the electorate.
"The inclusion of the Mid-Coast LGA comes as great news. Throughout our region the storm brought flash flooding, fallen trees and powerlines which has resulted in property and road damage.
"A waterspout, turned mini tornado ripped through Green Point, leaving a trail of devastation and many residents without power."
After witnessing the damage at Green Point, Mrs Thompson said, "I can't thank our local heroes enough - the State Emergency Service (SES), Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Fire and Rescue NSW for their invaluable assistance during and after this disaster."
For further details and assistance, individuals and organisations can contact Service NSW at 13 77 88 or visit a Service NSW location.
To apply for a concessional loan or primary producer grant, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au.
Further information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian governments's Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au.
The assistance measures are being provided by the Australian and NSW governments through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
