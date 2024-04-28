CWA Evening Branch news: a busy month of April for members continues

CWA Evening Branch has had a very busy few weeks.
We all enjoyed a visit from the CWA of NSW State President Joy Beams.
The two Gloucester Branches combined for a great question and answer evening, followed by an enjoyable dinner.
Next we were on to catering for 167 members of the Kimberley Kampers Club for their Australian Annual get together held at the Gloucester Showground.
Happy campers came from all States of Australia to enjoy a week of our wonderful facilities in our area.
Members, husbands, and friends served a delicious two course dinner at the Showground; some had the job of stirring, baking etc for two days prior to the event.
Next on our agenda is our annual bric-a-brac sale. This will be held at the CWA rooms on Saturday June 8, with more details to follow.
The CWA State Conference will be held in Coffs Harbour from May 5-9.
We wish Denise Hawdon, Rhonda Merchant, Jill Carson and Barbara Reichert all the best with their cooking entries, a wonderful achievement to represent our Branch at State level with their cooking.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.