Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

Have your say on important planning rules

By Staff Reporters
May 3 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MidCoast Council is seeking community feedback on a new draft Local Environmental Plan (LEP).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.