Shania Bonita is taking her music from the streets to the festival stage

Up and coming country music performer Shania Bonita has taken first place in the 2024 Wingham Busker Muster.
The 24-year-old Gloucester local outshone a strong field of performers to take the prize, which was awarded by Golden Guitar winner, James Johnston.
"It was a really wonderful day, it was a very organised event to support the local community and businesses, and very importantly the local musicians, which was great," Shania said.
As winner of the event, Shania has booked a slot at the forthcoming Wingham Music Festival to be held October 18-20 at Wingham Showground.
There she will appear alongside bona fide members of Australian music royalty, such as Baby Animals, Bill Chambers, and Ganggajang to name just a few.
Despite it being her first appearance at a major music festival, Shania appears to be far from overawed by the prospect.
"I'm very excited. It's the first big festival gig that I'm going to be playing at," she said.
The small towns and local communities in the rural areas are just great support, the audiences are always great and I always find them the most supporting- Musician, Shania Bonita
Her win has come as no surprise to those familiar with the musician who cites artists Johnny Cash, Linda Rondstadt and Creedence Clearwater Revival as influences.
While Shania has built a reputation as a formidable performer in recent years, her sights now appear to be focused on developing more of her original material.
Earlier this year Shania took part in a two-week intensive songwriting course at Tamworth's Academy of Country Music, developing her writing skills while also taking part in some showcase performances.
The sessions also provided networking opportunities that have already produced results.
"It was a great program for everyone and while I was there I wrote a song with two other musicians named Rory Phillips and Codee-Lee Down," Shania said.
Trail of Hearts is the title of what will be her debut single - an uptempo country tune evocative of some of Johnny Cash's darker work - that relates a tawdry tale of love, lust and murder in the grand tradition of the murder ballad.
"I'm looking to recording that this year and hopefully it will be out within the year," Shania said.
Shania will be appearing with a host of other performers at the Wingham Music Festival, running from October 18-20 at Wingham Showgrounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.