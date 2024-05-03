MidCoast Festival of Stories - it's time to tell your tales

There are many ways to tell a tale and the MidCoast Festival of Stories aims to uncover them.
The festival will provide an opportunity for storytellers of all ages to share their tales and learn new skills and techniques.
The two-week festival runs between May 11 and 26 and includes a variety of different attractions.
Express your creativity through song writing, illustration, dance and poetry workshops.
Share a story behind a cherished cooking recipe. Join local authors and industry creatives to hear stories of inspiration and gain insights into the writing scene, including headline events from the prestigious Sydney Writers Festival.
Taree Universities Campus will host Tastes and Tales on May 11 with two sessions between 10.30am and 2pm.
This event celebrates the community's diverse cultural backgrounds through food.
In each session, guests will present a family recipe and describe their special connection to this recipe.
Audiences can interact with the presenters and share their own memories.
Audience members are also invited to bring along a recipe, a family heirloom utensil or a photo that represents a special 'food memory' for you and your family.
Audience contributions will be added to our Recipe Wall on the day. Bookings are essential.
MidCoast Council libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills, said workshops and events were free of charge, allowing all participants to unleash their creativity.
"We'll be in schools, libraries and campuses all around the region, and the Tales, Twists and Turns day at Forster Civic Centre on May 18 is sure to be a highlight," he said.
For more information and a detailed list of all the events go to library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/mcfos
