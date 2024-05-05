Stratford Hall Bush Dance returns for its second year of stomping good fun

Stratford Hall has once again roared into life with the staging of a good old fashioned bush dance.
Held on the evening of Saturday April 6, the hall played host to the high spirited tunes of Newcastle based folk band The Water Bombers.
Despite being down on numbers for this year's event due to the date clashing with the Stroud Show - along with wild weather leading up to the date - people of all ages enjoyed an evening of good old fashioned fun and festivity.
It also provided a bit more room on the floor for dancing, stomping and spinning as the previous year was a little tight with a full house.
Organisers Kelly Pickett and Amanda Marsh have hosted the event for the last two years with the goal of bringing community together while raising money for local cancer support services.
Local business groups Mustang and Co, Nanna's Homewares, Uptown Country and McRae's Fashion supported the event by donating items and vouchers used for lucky door prizes, with catering for the evening provided by Gloucester Rural Fire Service.
As well as being a fun night for all the event also managed to raise $400 for the local cancer support groups.
Co-organiser for the event, Amanda Marsh was delighted with the outcome for the event.
"All the feedback we have received this year has been positive with many people returning for their second year, and people commenting on how they hadn't laughed so hard in years," Amanda said.
"Even the weather played its part clearing for a beautiful mild evening perfect for dancing and catching up with new and old acquaintances."
Amanda and Kelly would like to thank all those who attended for their support and to be on the lookout for dates for the Stratford Hall bush dance in 2025.
