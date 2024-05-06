Long-nosed potoroo joins Aussie Ark's breeding and re-wilding program

A potoroo bred in captivity by conservation organisation Aussie Ark has reached sexual maturity and has transitioned into their breeding and re-wilding program.
Pippin, the juvenile long-nosed potoroo, has been transferred from his mother's enclosure into a new enclosure in Aussie Ark's Species Recovery Unit ahead of the breeding season.
The conservation organisation has closely monitored Pippin's progress since he was first conceived late last year.
Pippin is the very first joey of Dandarah; a human-loving adult potoroo hand-raised by the Aussie Ark team.
Dandarah conceived Pippin after being introduced to "dashing" potoroo male Fredrick, and a pouch-check in September confirmed Pippin's existence.
Motion sensor cameras in Dandarah's enclosure documented Pippin's adorable first months of life; from venturing out of the pouch, taking first wobbly hops, and being cared for by Mum.
He's a feisty little man...I think he's going to do really well in the breeding program.- Aussie Ark's operations manager, Dean Reid
Pippin is now eight months old, almost sexually mature, and is ready to be separated him from his mother and introduced to females of the species.
Aussie Ark operations manager, Dean Reid conducted Pippin's transfer and was delighted with how much "mojo" was packed into the teeny-weeny marsupial.
"It was great to have Pippin in-hand today," Mr Reid said.
"He's a feisty little man...I think he's going to do really well in the breeding program."
Pippin is genetically important for Aussie Ark's long-nose potoroo breeding and re-wilding program, and his offspring are destined for release into the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.
Pippin's new enclosure includes "girlfriend" Pipette, and Pippin bounded away to find her without a moment's hesitation.
"I can't wait to see little Pippins pinging around everywhere!" Mr Reid concluded.
If you'd like to help Pippin on his journey into male-hood please donate now at aussieark.org.au.
