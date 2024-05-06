Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Long-nosed potoroo joins Aussie Ark's breeding and re-wilding program

By Staff Reporters
May 7 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A potoroo bred in captivity by conservation organisation Aussie Ark has reached sexual maturity and has transitioned into their breeding and re-wilding program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.