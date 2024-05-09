Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Local Land Services to hold webinar for how to deal with fall armyworm

By Staff Reporters
May 9 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local Land Services is urging farmers across the Hunter and North Coast regions to inspect pastures and forage crops for fall armyworm (FAW).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.