Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Aussie Ark pairs up eastern quolls for the upcoming 2024 breeding season

By Staff Reporters
May 10 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark has captured, health checked and relocated dozens of eastern quolls for the annual revitalisation of its breeding and re-wilding program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.