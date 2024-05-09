Aussie Ark pairs up eastern quolls for the upcoming 2024 breeding season

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark has captured, health checked and relocated dozens of eastern quolls for the annual revitalisation of its breeding and re-wilding program.
Eight enclosures in the Species Recovery Unit are dedicated to eastern quolls, and in early autumn each year it's a beehive of activity.
The first step is the removal and replacement of all the perches, branches, hollow logs and nest boxes, and the cleaning of enclosures; a process that takes four days of labour.
The next step is catching each quoll and conducting thorough health checks and history checks.
This is a precious "managed" species whereby every individual has a detailed data record of place-of-origin, genetics and DNA.
Aussie Ark wildlife ranger, Riley Tydeman worked through the enclosures one by one, checking this information with operations manager Dean Reid.
It's always so exciting to introduce new Eastern Quolls for breeding.- Aussie Ark wildlife ranger, Riley Tydeman
"We have a total of 64 quolls and all of them need to be moved around," Mr Tydeman said.
"Every year we re-assess the genetic mix of our animals and decide the best pairs to maximise breeding success and healthy youngsters."
One by one the animals are weighed, have their microchips checked, and are given a body condition score.
They are then walked into their new enclosure and released.
Mr Tydeman was delighted with the condition of all the quolls, and the future they promise.
"It's always so exciting to introduce new eastern quolls for breeding," Mr Tydeman said.
"And I can't wait to come back and check on the progress."
Pouch-checking will be conducted mid-winter, and all joeys born will be released into the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.
Aussie Ark now boasts the largest insurance population of eastern quolls on mainland Australia, protecting the species from extinction.
If you'd like to help Aussie Ark with the breeding and rewilding of its endangered eastern quolls please adopt a quoll today via aussieark.org.au.
