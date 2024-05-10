Taree Universities Campus teams with Business Chamber in bid for concert

While Gloucester continues to establish itself as something of a creative mecca for the mid coast region, a group of locals are aiming for something a little more raucous on the artistic scale.
In recent weeks a community push has put passion behind Gloucester's bid to host radio station Triple J's One Night Stand in 2024.
The One Night Stand is an annual music festival held in various regional Australian cities and towns that is promoted and organised by national youth radio station Triple J.
The event ran for 15 years from its debut in 2004, took a break in 2015 for Triple J's 30th anniversary Beat the Drum event, and then went on until 2019.
Since then, the One Night Stand has laid low, and the Mid Coast Community think Gloucester is the spot to revive its energy for one unforgettable night.
President of Gloucester Business Chamber, Matt Clinch welcomed the ideas, saying that the town is looking to expand its attraction while preparing for life after coal.
"We are motivated by what we don't have, and can use what we do have to get what we want," Matt said.
"Perhaps the gig in our town could be the start of our next emerging economy."
According to Business Chamber data, the post mining landscape leaves a $101 million annual reduction in wages and spend on goods and services across the town.
CEO of Taree Universities Campus (TUC), Donna Ballard said that TUC had added its support for Gloucester due to it being in the midst of a pivotal moment with industry being reassessed.
"As Gloucester awaits new opportunities, an event such as this brings real excitement as well as economic investment for the town," she said.
TUC and the Gloucester Business Chamber are currently partnering to bring a regional university study hub to the Gloucester main street.
The Hub is an extension of the Taree Universities Campus and is expected to open in June.
As Gloucester awaits new opportunities, an event such as this brings real excitement as well as economic investment for the town.- Taree Universities Campus CEO, Donna Ballard
Manager economic and destination development for MidCoast Council, Tanya Lipus said that when the idea of Gloucester hosting the concert was first floated, support came from many areas of the community, and all were unified on the approach that Gloucester suited the profile.
"Triple J's One Night Stand event aligns to the region's Economic Development, Youth Development and Cultural Strategies, driving community and economic outcomes," Tanya said.
Other local groups have provided community support along with the Gloucester Business Chamber, MidCoast Council and Taree Universities Campus.
These include headspace, MSR Entertainment, Eye Noah Guy Backline, Resounding Music Therapy, Jake Davey Studios, local coordinators of the Australian Childrens Music Foundation, and EMG Music Hub.
Scott Greenaway of EMG Music Hub was enthusiastic in his support, saying, "the One Night Stand at Gloucester is an opportunity to develop, grow and support aspects of the Gloucester community, for it to heal from the floods of a few years ago, and extend the conversations of what the town learnt about itself and its people, and for the Triple J gig to bring even more progress to the arts culture that Gloucester embraces so willingly."
"Tthere are limited opportunities for young people in the area when it comes to live entertainment, and to have triple J choose Gloucester would be a real boost for everyone," MSR Entertainment's Lee Murray said.
Submissions for the One Night Stand closed on April 28th, competition is fierce this year as Triple J have stated there was a huge response.
TUC and Gloucester Chamber are hoping the pitch was strong enough and are eagerly awaiting the announcement on the Triple J website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.