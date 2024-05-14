Bradley Rayner named 2023 top sport

MOTOCROSS rider Bradley Rayner is Gloucester's Sports Star of the Year for 2023.
He was among the many athletes recognised for their sporting achievements at the Gloucester Sports Committee's Sports Awards presentation held at Gloucester Bowling and Recreation Club.
The night was a great success with 150 adults and juniors in attendance.
Bradley had an outstanding 2023. He competed in both the NSW and Australian Off-Road Championship titles in the J3 division (13-15 years) with the following results:
Guest speaker was former sport star of the year, Gloucester's Courtney Webeck, who provided the audience with a humorous insight into her life growing up in Gloucester as a person with limited vision. She also provided an update on her most recent and numerous sporting achievements.
Brian Beesley was again master of ceremonies. With Courtney's assistance, Brian entertained the younger audience members throughout the evening with some novel activities.
Three Local Legends were acknowledged for their involvement in Gloucester sport over a number of years - Julian Schneider (little athletics), Joe White (rugby league) and Tony Easton (cricket).
In acknowledgement for his contributions to basketball, both locally, nationally and internationally, Damian Martin was inducted into Gloucester Sports Committee's Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, Damian was unable to attend, but was able to speak to the audience via a phone link-up.
Encouragement awards were presented to Hamish Haschek, Maya Baker, Lachlan Sansom, Matilda Kellner, Baxter Sansom, Harry, Elizabeth and Samantha Charlier, Clancie Partridge, Josh and Fletcher Compton, Idris Beech and Ben Clinch in acknowledgement of their sportsmanship and effort in their chosen sports throughout 2023.
Certificates in recognition of the continued involvement of Gloucester sports persons who are aged 75+. They were Yvonne Bagnall (croquet), Neville Atkins, Alex Laurie, John Andrews, Andrew Henderson, Bob Jones and Clive Redman (bowls).
Other winners on the night were:
Gloucester Sports Committee thanks Gloucester Community Shop and Gloucester Rotary Club for their ongoing sponsorship and the sponsors of each award category - John and Wendy Hughes, Gloucester Croquet Club, Gloucester Rifle Club, Gloucester Netball Club, Jerry Germon, Gloucester Travel and Yates Bros Timbers. Valley Motors, McRae's Fashion Centre, Ollie's Service Centre and Fuch donated prizes.
"A special thanks to the sporting clubs who acknowledged the achievements of their members in 2023 with an outstanding number of nominations,'' Lorraine Forbes from the organising committee said.
MidCoast Council's Paul de Szell was on hand to present awards.
