Work on Rocky Crossing near Gloucester is now complete

It has been a long process to rehabilitate the concrete causeway due to ongoing rain and delays in receiving approvals.
Although the work is complete, MidCoast Council advises that the crossing will remain closed until the high water levels subside enough for vehicles to safely navigate it.
The crossing has been closed since the floods in 2022 and once open will save some residents the trouble of a lengthy detour.
Mid Coast residents have consistently identified the need to improve our roads, mayor Claire Pontin said as she introduced the MidCoast Road Strategy, which details the condition of the road network as well as the challenges and opportunities for improving it.
"We have a very large road network extending 3600 kilometres, with roughly equal parts sealed and unsealed," Mayor Pontin said.
"We have prioritised road maintenance, investing around a quarter of our annual budget on our road network as well as seeking State and Australian Government grant funding.
"However, we recognise there's more work to do."
