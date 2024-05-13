Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Work on Rocky Crossing near Gloucester is now complete

By Staff Reporters
May 13 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been a long process to rehabilitate the concrete causeway due to ongoing rain and delays in receiving approvals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.