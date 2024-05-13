Fresh water turtle hatchlings a major success for breeding program

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark is celebrating the hatching of eggs from all three species of its endangered freshwater turtles.
The organisation has a breeding and re-wilding program for the Manning River, Bell's River and Hunter River turtles, and over summer the three species successfully mated and laid eggs.
Aussie Ark first announced the egg tally over Easter and safeguarded the clutch in a specialised incubator at the Conservation Ark facility, located on the grounds of the Australian Reptile Park at Somersby, NSW.
Now that 72 of those eggs have hatched conservation manager, Hayley Shute, who directed the program from inception, is thrilled with the result.
Hayley described it as "the most stunning reproductive success" Aussie Ark has ever had with its freshwater turtle species.
"It's such an incredible feeling, holding a baby bell's turtle in my hand; this is what dreams are made of," Ms Shute said.
"These turtles face extinction in the wild, so having such a high number hatch in our care is massive for Aussie Ark, Australia, and the world."
The hatchlings are no larger than a human thumbnail but packed with personality.
Ms Shute said feeding time is their favourite time.
As the hatchlings wrestle and gulp morsels of food their ancient dinosaur nature is on full display.
But sadly, their long lineage on this planet can't protect them from modern perils, especially feral predation.
Foxes eat turtle eggs and hatchlings, so Aussie Ark cuts out the fox by caring for the hatchlings until they are adult-sized and able to be safely released into their wild river homes.
