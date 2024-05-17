Tough times for many, but even the Salvos could use a hand sometimes

The days of the Salvation Army knocking on doors may have passed, but the need to help those most at risk is greater than ever.
Each year during the month of May the Salvo's conduct the Red Shield Appeal, raising money to assist individuals and families in desperate need of help to get back on their feet.
This year the fundraiser falls on the weekend of May 25-26 and a small band of Salvos representatives will be out collecting on Church Street, outside of Woolworths, and at both Club Gloucester and the bowling club.
With only a small band of collectors available, they also plan to be out the weekend before to aid in the overall effort.
While the annual door-knock has been something of an institution, COVID drastically depleted the numbers of volunteers to a point where the door-knock didn't take place last year and won't again in 2024.
"In the past there was always a core of enthusiastic high school students that assisted in years gone by, and they're just not there these days," local Salvos volunteer, Paul Sheridan said.
"We've never got back to that since the COVID stoppage, so like a lot of these things, you just lose the thrust when something hasn't been repeated for a number of years."
While the presence of volunteers has gone by the wayside, for many, the need for services provided by the Salvos has never been greater.
The Salvation Army are able to get to people unobtrusively and assist those people who don't really want to make a big fuss of their situation in the community- Salvation Army volunteer, Paul Sheridan
Research conducted by the Salvation Army reports that on a national level, 94 per cent of those seeking assistance said that they are struggling to afford essentials, such as housing, groceries, medical care and utilities.
Furthermore, 63 per cent of surveyed respondents said they had skipped meals with 45 per cent had to choose between paying for housing or buying food.
While the results are alarming, the Salvos have positioned themselves as an unofficial social safety net regardless of changing economic situations.
"Even in good times it's something that assists the community for those who invariably fall through the cracks through a whole range of services provided by the Salvation Army," Paul said.
If you would like to volunteer for the Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal, contact Paul Sheridan on 0427 750 077.
