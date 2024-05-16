Business awards recognise changemakers and celebrate success

Business operators across the Mid-Coast are being invited to showcase and share their successes with an entry in this year's Midcoast Business Awards.
Entries can be submitted online at the award website midcoastbusinessawards.com
Following challenges faced by the business and broader community over the last few years we are excited to bring the business awards back "bigger and better" to celebrate local business excellence, spokesperson, Jessica Gray said.
The MidCoast Business Awards are about more than just winning, Ms Gray said.
"They provide the perfect opportunity for all entrants to take a fresh look at their operation and have it assessed by a panel of experts."
Appointed judges are independent and from out of area.
Across a broad range of categories, the business awards recognises excellence in business leadership, entrepreneurship, tourism and hospitality, professional services, trades and construction, retail, business growth and employment practices.
Local award winners will get automatic entry into the Mid North Coast Regional Awards.
Judging will culminate with a black tie, Hollywood Glitz and Glamour, gala award night on Saturday, September 7 at the Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club.
Bringing a hint of sparkle, the evening is assured of being to be a stunning celebration of all the winners and finalists.
Categories will include:
*Eligible category winners will automatically be entered for the overall Business of the Year award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.