Jessica Kernahan adds to her achievements with RAS junior judging win

Former Gloucester Show Young Woman of the Year, Jessica Kernahan continues to display her outstanding talents, this time achieving major placings at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
The 19-year-old was the runner up in the RAS Horticulture Young Judges competition, while also placing fifth in dairy judging.
Taking on the new challenge of judging in the area of horticulture, Jessica said she was a little pensive when the results were being announced, but was over the moon with her second place finish.
"It was absolutely wonderful. I was nervous because it was my first time competing and you don't know how you're going to go, but it was a wonderful feeling," Jessica said.
Jessica has previously competed in grain, fruit and vegetable, and dairy judging at the Sydney RAS .
She has also been involved in stewarding with the garden section for the past three years and was quick to distribute credit to the stewards she has worked alongside for their knowledge.
The conversation while we were sitting there was 'I'm going to win, I'm going to beat you' - it was all just good fun...then at the end it was just a massive group hug together.- Runner up in the RAS Horticulture Young Judges competition, Jessica Kernahan
After being encouraged by two of her friends to enter the competition, the three ended up competing against each other. According to Jessica, what followed was plenty of good natured banter within the group along with the serious business of judging flowers.
"It was really good. The conversation while we were sitting there was 'I'm going to win, I'm going to beat you' - it was all just good fun," Jessica said.
"Then at the end it was just a massive group hug together - I loved it."
The Sydney Royal Young Judges Competitions aim to educate and encourage future Judges in a wide field of industries.
Differing from other competitions, Young Judges are assessed on how they judge the exhibits rather than the focus being on the actual exhibits.
The opportunity for young people to have their judging skills observed and evaluated, whilst competing against their peers, attracts on average 300 entries across 20 different competitions.
Officials are seeking young judges who are confident, clear and concise when stating their reasoning and decisions, accordingly, each receives feedback and a summary as a review of their performance from the competition judges.
The experience and judging education gained by Competitors ensures the development of capable and knowledgeable judges for the future.
When Jessica isn't gaining accolades in a variety of fields she is busy studying for her degree in rural science at the Armidale campus of the University of New England, for which she is currently in her second year.
