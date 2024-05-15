Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Jessica Kernahan adds to her achievements with RAS junior judging win

RK
By Rick Kernick
May 16 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Gloucester Show Young Woman of the Year, Jessica Kernahan continues to display her outstanding talents, this time achieving major placings at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.