Author's remarkable journey shines light on prejudices of a flawed system

Lynda Holden lived every mother's worst nightmare when her newborn child was taken from her against her will.
The Gloucester resident has documented the event and its aftermath in This is Where You Have to Go, a memoir detailing the forced adoption of her son and the subsequent litigation she brought against those responsible for the ordeal.
Co-authored by Jo Tuscano, the book retraces Lynda's journey as a pregnant and unmarried 18-year-old Indigenous woman in 1970, to taking her case to the Supreme Court decades later.
After moving to the city from what she described as a "very cloistered religious background", the still very naive Lynda was enjoying the experience of life away from home and family.
This all changed when a doctor informed her she was pregnant and directed her to a Catholic home for young, unwed mothers and foundling babies where Lynda believed she would be supported throughout her pregnancy.
Not long after giving birth, her son was taken from her. More than 50 years later, the trauma of the event still haunts her.
"Even today, I try and understand what happened. Why would they do that?"
Though she was to eventually marry and have more children, the agony of losing her first-born never left her.
It was not until 25 years after her losing her son that she would see him again, though instead of a happy reunion, she was met with hostility and resentment.
"With these children, how can they get their head around the idea that their mother gave them away," Lynda said.
"We are pleasant to each other now, but that's taken 20 years from 1998 up until now."
When Lynda began investigating the records regarding her case she was shocked to discover falsified documents. It was then she began mounting a legal case, a pursuit that would take her to the Supreme Court and ultimately victory, and validation for Lynda.
This is Where You Have to Go documents this remarkable journey and how it has affected and shaped Lynda's life.
While some memoirs, especially those involving trauma, are written as a catharsis for therapeutic purposes, Lynda says that writing it has only reopened old wounds. But for her, there was something larger that needed to be aired.
"I wrote it not so that I could heal; I wrote it so that other women could know that they didn't have to be frightened, that they can be successful in getting acknowledgement of what happened."
