Students learning and earning praise taking part in Wingham Beef Week

Students from Gloucester High School have attended Wingham Beef Week, making a strong impression both in and outside the show ring.
Held at Wingham Show Ground from May 13-17, the 2024 event drew 420 students with 35 schools or studs represented, with 209 animals on hand.
Accompanied by teachers, the 16 Gloucester High School students from years 10, 11 and 12 attended the event, bringing with them six head of cattle and camping for the week at the showground.
"It was really successful. Was really touched with how the kids conducted themselves and how they represented the school," Gloucester High School agriculture teacher, Sally Andrews said.
As expected, the school made a strong showing with Lachlan Sansom making it through to the final of the 16's cattle parading, finishing in 6th place out of a field of 74 competitors.
Albie Cameron was also impressive in the 15's, making it through to the finals in a field of 93 competitors.
There were also a number of special mentions from the judges for competitors who performed well but just missed out on progressing.
Selina Denyer and Meghan Baldock made it through to the top 22 of the junior judging that included an oral presentation explaining their process for placing of the animals. Selina finished 2nd in the 16's while Meghan came in 4th in the 17's.
"It was very impressive for a small school to do that well, especially with kids with very little leading experience," Sally said.
The kids get a lot out of it and it's talked about for 12 months until it comes around again.- Gloucester High School agriculture teacher, Sally Andrews
This year marks the 37th running of the event which brings together school students, commercial and hobby beef producers, young beef cattle enthusiasts and beef industry experts from all sectors of the production process for a week of education, competition and interaction.
Throughout the week the students will develop skills in meat cut identification and judging of carcasses - including a trip to Wingham Exports abattoirs - as well as the breaking-in of animals, observation, cattle handling, animal care and welfare.
"We've been working for four to six months with these animals to actually get them here, so it's not just about this week," Gloucester High head teacher technological and applied studies (TAS), Chris Murray said.
"Not all animals behave the same so it's about the kids understanding the body language of the animal and adapting what they're doing to suit that animal and manage the situation."
