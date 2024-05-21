Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Students learning and earning praise taking part in Wingham Beef Week

RK
By Rick Kernick
May 21 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students from Gloucester High School have attended Wingham Beef Week, making a strong impression both in and outside the show ring.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.