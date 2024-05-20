New clubhouse to serve Gloucester rugby, cricket and sporting community

Gloucester Cockies Rugby Union Club members have a new place to hang their boots with the opening of their new clubhouse.
A crowd of about 150 attended the official opening on the evening of Saturday, May 18, with the festive atmosphere aided by a home game win against Wauchope.
The clubhouse was officially opened by federal member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie, with state member for Upper Hunter, David Layzell, club representatives, players and friends also in attendance.
"It was really good atmosphere and everybody was making great comments about it," rugby club president, Jamie Searle said.
"I think the people from Wauchope were quite envious of the facility."
The building accommodates a storeroom, plus a kitchen, bar, and canteen area, with a main area complete with sliding glass doors opening onto a verandah looking out over the ground.
There remains some work yet to be completed to the internal fixtures, however, the building is up and running after a four year process that led to its construction.
After lodging an application for funding in 2020, the project suffered from numerous delays brought about in no small part by COVID.
The rugby club will share the facility with Gloucester Cricket Club, however, as the building is owned by MidCoast Council, it is available to be hired for other engagements.
We ran short of money but what we've got is a really good bare bones asset that has been quite well done- Gloucester Cockies Rugby Union Club president, Jamie Searle
While the building will serve the rugby and cricket clubs throughout their alternating seasons, Jamie believes the structure will provide an important asset to the local sporting community as a whole.
"It'll provide a focal point for the sporting community in Gloucester," he said.
"It's still only early days but I can see it becoming quite an important building to where the sports council can have their meetings; that's what I'd like to see, where it becomes something not just for the rugby players or cricketers, but a a focal point for those who play sport in the area."
