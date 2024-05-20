10,000 mental health patients turned away from region's emergency departments

Health data shows only 6513 people were admitted to hospital for mental health reasons in 2023 in the Hunter, New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network, which includes the MIdCoast area.
The data, obtained by the Newcastle Herald, showed more than 10,000 people were now being turned away from emergency departments annually for mental health issues in this network.
The gap analysis and national data confirmed this trend was occurring across the state and country.
NSW Mental Health Minister Rose Jackson told the media on Sunday that "we're looking at various ways to adequately meet the mental health needs of our vulnerable communities".
The gap analysis pinpointed four areas for reform: funding for community mental health services, workforce and training, improving emergency mental health care and the expansion of "psychosocial support".
Hunter Medical Research Institute CEO Frances Kay-Lambkin said safe havens for people in crisis should be expanded to take pressure off emergency departments.
"The evidence suggests that if you can invest in safe havens, then it significantly reduces emergency department [ED] presentations for mental health," she said.
"That makes EDs cheaper to run, so the money you save pays for the safe havens."
Professor Kay-Lambkin, also a psychologist and mental health researcher, said safe havens would provide "better prevention and early intervention opportunities".
This would mean the "acute high cost services" weren't needed as much.
Suicidal people "feel like there's nowhere for them to connect", while safe havens connect people to "peer support and evidence-based programs".
Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data shows mental health-related presentations in emergency departments rose 13 per cent nationally from 254,901 in 2014-15 to 287,419 in 2022-23.
Mental health-related resuscitations soared from 1995 to 4921 over this period, while emergencies in this category rose from 31,403 to 56,108.
Almost a third of these presentations were for "mental and behavioural disorders due to psychoactive substance use".
And about a quarter were due to "neurotic, stress-related and somatoform disorders".
The Hunter New England health district recorded 1331 suicides from 2012 to 2021 - the most in NSW.
The Hunter New England's rate of 14 suicides per 100,000 people was above the NSW rate of 10.5 and the national rate of 12.3.
Professor Kay-Lambkin believed the focus should be on "why, with these universally high suicide rates, are we not getting the funding we need to do better".
She said there "should be a public outcry around suicide".
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636.
